Amid alarming spike in fentanyl overdoses, state begins equipping schools with Narcan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, the state Department of Education confirms it’s now in the early stages of distributing Narcan to schools across the state.

The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Ilima Intermediate is one of a growing number of schools that now has its own supply of Narcan.

Close to 700 seventh and eighth grade students attend the Ewa Beach school.

Principal Shayne Greenland says he requested the Narcan from the state and received it about two months ago.

While Narcan is currently being kept in the school’s clinic, Greenland told HNN the goal is to have bottles of the nasal spray spread out in different locations around the school.

When asked why he wanted Narcan on campus Greenland responded, “Our middle school age group, they’re always trying to fit in. And sometimes they make a poor choice trying to belong to a group.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, 30% of keiki start experimenting with drugs between the ages of 12 and 14.

Meanwhile, synthetic opioids killed a record number of people in Hawaii last year.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, fentanyl is likely linked to at least 60 deaths statewide.

The good news for now: “Right now we haven’t seen a huge impact at schools,” Greenland said. “But if we don’t know how to respond to it, or have the resources to respond to it, we’re not doing our job.”

The state Department of Education says schools can have Narcan on campus after at least one of its staff members completes a training course that’s overseen by the Health Department.

Since December, more than 300 DOE employees have taken the class to learn about the nasal spray and when it should be administered.

State health officials say they’d like to see the opioid overdose antidote in every school in the state.

“From what we know there’s very little risk of an adverse effect for Naloxone. Even if a student is having some issue that has nothing to do with with an opioid overdose,” said state Department of Health Epidemiologist Dan Galanis.

HNN asked the DOE if any opioids like fentanyl have been confiscated on a school campus or if anyone’s overdosed. Officials said the department “does not currently maintain statewide data on this.”

Greenland said his focus is on preparation.

“We want to put ourselves in the best possible position to do what we can to save someone’s life,” he said.

He said in addition to the school’s two health aides, who’ve already gone through Narcan training, he’s working to get some of his teachers, administrators and office staff enrolled in the course as well.

“In reality I would like to open it up to anybody that would like to do it,” said Greenland.

The school currently has six doses of Narcan on hand, with another 20 on the way.

They’re provided at no cost to the school.

“We can put that around our campus in our first aid kids and in various areas,” said Greenland. “We want our teachers to have that understanding that this is where they are and they can get to it quick.”

HNN asked the Department of Education for a complete list of schools now supplied with Narcan, but officials said they don’t have one just yet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.