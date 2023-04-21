Tributes
Affordable rental project for seniors now accepting applications for lottery

A lottery is on tap for units at a new senior rental community in Honolulu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lottery is on tap for units at a new senior rental community in Honolulu.

The Halewaiolu Senior Residences on River Street will have 155 one and two-bedroom apartments for kupuna 62 and older who earn 30% to 80% of the area median income.

Rents start at $735 a month and go up to just over $2,300, with utility allowances provided.

The project, which features amenities including a computer room, community garden, and walking track, is expected to be completed by early fall ― with residents set to move in by September.

Applications must be submitted by May 3. The lottery will be held at 10am that day.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

