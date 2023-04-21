9 men arrested, charged on Maui accused of attempting to meet minors for sex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have charged nine men with various sex crimes against children after an uncover sting.

The operation ran between Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

Police said the accused allegedly talked online to individuals they believed were underage minors.

They then took “substantial steps” to meet the underage person for sex, MPD said. Instead, the alleged offenders were met with law enforcement officers working under Operation Keiki Shield.

The seven were identified as:

Lawrence Turno, 29, of Lahaina

David Wilbur, 45 of Makawao

Timothy Crowley Esty, 62, of Kula

Marc Siegel, 45, of Hana

Andrei Dogar, 60, of Peoria, Arizona (*Non-U.S. Citizen)

Miguel Alfredo Aquino-Martinez, 28, of Los Angeles, California (*Non-U.S. Citizen)

Eulalio Hufalar, 48, of Lahaina

Tyler Chaco, 19, of Kihei

William Bodelson, 74, of Kihei

Bail for each of the suspects has been set at $100,000.

Authorities said since the first iteration of Operation Keiki Shield on Maui in March 2020, 35 suspects have been arrested on Maui.

All cases are being referred to the County of Maui, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for review, with additional referrals of some cases made to federal law enforcement agencies for review of violations of federal law.

Additional violations of multiple Hawaii statutes by other suspects identified during this operation remain under investigation.

