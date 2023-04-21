Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

9 men arrested, charged on Maui accused of attempting to meet minors for sex

9 men arrested, charged on Maui in Operation Keiki Shield
9 men arrested, charged on Maui in Operation Keiki Shield(Courtesy: Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:44 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have charged nine men with various sex crimes against children after an uncover sting.

The operation ran between Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

Police said the accused allegedly talked online to individuals they believed were underage minors.

They then took “substantial steps” to meet the underage person for sex, MPD said. Instead, the alleged offenders were met with law enforcement officers working under Operation Keiki Shield.

The seven were identified as:

  • Lawrence Turno, 29, of Lahaina
  • David Wilbur, 45 of Makawao
  • Timothy Crowley Esty, 62, of Kula
  • Marc Siegel, 45, of Hana
  • Andrei Dogar, 60, of Peoria, Arizona (*Non-U.S. Citizen)
  • Miguel Alfredo Aquino-Martinez, 28, of Los Angeles, California (*Non-U.S. Citizen)
  • Eulalio Hufalar, 48, of Lahaina
  • Tyler Chaco, 19, of Kihei
  • William Bodelson, 74, of Kihei

Bail for each of the suspects has been set at $100,000.

Authorities said since the first iteration of Operation Keiki Shield on Maui in March 2020, 35 suspects have been arrested on Maui.

All cases are being referred to the County of Maui, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for review, with additional referrals of some cases made to federal law enforcement agencies for review of violations of federal law.

Additional violations of multiple Hawaii statutes by other suspects identified during this operation remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent
2 suspects in custody after allegedly firing on Hawaii Island officers during dramatic pursuit
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State tells Coco Palms developers to cease unpermitted activity on historic property
Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who hit an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he still behind the wheel?
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Chicken fight victim tried to quell violence before shots rang out, his wife says

Latest News

Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
Some 150 people attended a vigil for the two victims of a Maili shooting
Family holds vigil for Maili shooting victims as tensions grow over illegal chicken fights
Sunrise News Roundup (April 21, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 21, 2023)
Family holds vigil for Maili shooting victims as tensions grow over illegal chicken fights
Family holds vigil for Maili shooting victims as tensions grow over illegal chicken fights