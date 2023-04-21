Are you 65 or over? You can now get an additional COVID booster shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Adults who are 65 and over can now get a second booster dose of the bivalent COVID vaccine, under new recommendations issued by the CDC.

The CDC also simplified other COVID vaccine guidelines.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said it’s important to be up on the latest vaccine dose with COVID circulating.

“This is particularly important for kupuna and people who are immunocompromised,” she said.

Here are the new CDC recommendations:

Everyone 6 years and older who has not received a bivalent vaccine dose should get one.

Those who already received a bivalent vaccine booster dose do not need to take any action, unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised.

Adults 65 years and older can now receive a second bivalent vaccine booster dose at least four months after their initial bivalent dose.

People who are immunocompromised may receive additional bivalent vaccine booster doses and should consult their healthcare provider to determine the best timing for additional doses.

Bivalent vaccines can be used for all primary series and booster doses in adults and children 6 months and up. The original monovalent COVID vaccines will no longer be recommended for use in the US.

For the latest information, vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.