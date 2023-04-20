Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Want to help set a world record while saving the planet? Here’s how

Kanu Hawaii, Aqualung and PADI rally partner for this year's Dive for Earth Day
Kanu Hawaii, Aqualung and PADI rally partner for this year's Dive for Earth Day(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Divers have a chance to grab some snorkeling gear and try to set a world record.

On Earth Day, a massive dive cleanup is scheduled around the state in what may be the largest event in Hawaii history.

Several groups are hoping more than 700 people will help collect trash at over a dozen shorelines on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

They’re trying to set a new Guinness world record for largest cleanup while also helping the environment. They say the goal is to remove personal and industrial garbage littering Hawaii’s shorelines, reefs and coastal waters.

An estimated 15 to 20 tons of marine trash are being washed up on the shores of Hawaii every year, 96% of which is made from plastic material.

“Be part of history, if we end up getting there and being part of the largest dive cleanup in the history of the planet on Earth Day 2023, you could say you were there,” said Keone Kealoha of Kanu Hawaii.

“Jump in the water and the place that you care about and your backyard and your bit of the ocean and do what you can in collaboration with this global effort,” Kealoha added.

The cleanup runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information or if you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
DEA agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve

Latest News

State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State Land board issues cease-and-desist order to Coco Palms developers
Have you filed your state taxes yet? Here’s what you need to know
Honolulu Ocean Safety to open applications for Junior Lifeguard Program
Consumer Reports advises testing your tap water for lead
BWS: Urgent water conservation request for Waianae to Makaha