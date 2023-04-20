Want to help set a world record while saving the planet? Here’s how

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Divers have a chance to grab some snorkeling gear and try to set a world record.

On Earth Day, a massive dive cleanup is scheduled around the state in what may be the largest event in Hawaii history.

Several groups are hoping more than 700 people will help collect trash at over a dozen shorelines on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

They’re trying to set a new Guinness world record for largest cleanup while also helping the environment. They say the goal is to remove personal and industrial garbage littering Hawaii’s shorelines, reefs and coastal waters.

An estimated 15 to 20 tons of marine trash are being washed up on the shores of Hawaii every year, 96% of which is made from plastic material.

“Be part of history, if we end up getting there and being part of the largest dive cleanup in the history of the planet on Earth Day 2023, you could say you were there,” said Keone Kealoha of Kanu Hawaii.

“Jump in the water and the place that you care about and your backyard and your bit of the ocean and do what you can in collaboration with this global effort,” Kealoha added.

The cleanup runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information or if you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.