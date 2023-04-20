Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH men’s volleyball earns record number of first-team honors snagging six spots

(@HawaiiMensVB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West first-team honors are out and the Rainbow Warriors have secured six spots — the most in program history.

Six of the team’s seven starters made the list — setter Jakob Thelle, outside hitters Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias, middle blocker Guilherme Voss, and libero Brett Sheward.

“It means a lot just having six guys on the team shows how good we are as a team and how far we’ve come,” Jakob Thelle told reporters.

“We’ve got guys on our bench that could be all league a lot of places,” Head coach Charlie Wade said. “We don’t get into the individual awards much at all but it’s always nice seeing guys get recognized for their efforts.”

Middle blocker Kurt Nusterer was also named to the all-freshman team.

The ‘Bows are in Irvine, California for the Big West tournament.

UH secured the first-round bye and will either play UC Santa Barbara or UC San Diego on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case

Latest News

For the first time in months, Dolphins quarterback and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa spoke...
Following injury-plagued season, Tagovailoa says he considered retirement
The 25-year-old says he’s spent this offseason taking up jiu jitsu and learning how to fall...
Following injury-plagued season, Tagovailoa says he considered retirement
Its fight week in the 808 as Bellator 294 and 295 are set to rock the Blaisdell Arena this...
Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii this week with two loaded fight cards
The USA powerlifting Collegiate Nationals went down this past weekend and a University of...
University of Hawaii powerlifter makes history at 2023 Collegiate Nationals