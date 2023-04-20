UH men’s volleyball earns record number of first-team honors snagging six spots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West first-team honors are out and the Rainbow Warriors have secured six spots — the most in program history.

Six of the team’s seven starters made the list — setter Jakob Thelle, outside hitters Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias, middle blocker Guilherme Voss, and libero Brett Sheward.

“It means a lot just having six guys on the team shows how good we are as a team and how far we’ve come,” Jakob Thelle told reporters.

A record six All-Big West honorees plus one on the all-freshman team 👏#WarriorBall23 #GoBowshttps://t.co/Qi7gVOXBht — Hawaii Men’s Volleyball (@HawaiiMensVB) April 19, 2023

“We’ve got guys on our bench that could be all league a lot of places,” Head coach Charlie Wade said. “We don’t get into the individual awards much at all but it’s always nice seeing guys get recognized for their efforts.”

Middle blocker Kurt Nusterer was also named to the all-freshman team.

The ‘Bows are in Irvine, California for the Big West tournament.

UH secured the first-round bye and will either play UC Santa Barbara or UC San Diego on Friday.

