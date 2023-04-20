This Hawaii veteran is using her strength to break barriers in powerlifting — and mental health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imagine rising from a squat with a barbell three times your body weight stretched across your back.

For Sierra Adams, it’s a mood booster.

“When you’re locked in your zone and you’re reading to go and you know that you know the weight on the bar... it’s your time to shine, that’s like the coolest feeling ever,” she said.

The 27-year-old is one of the strongest female powerlifters in Hawaii.

She’s also an active-duty staff sergeant in the Air Force.

The six-year veteran was named “Best Lifter” in the 67.5 kilogram female weight class, at last November’s USAPL Makahiki Open after lifting a combined total of 953 pounds.

All that lifting, helps her feel lighter.

“It empowers me,” she said. “It makes me feel like I can pretty much do anything.”

Deployed for seven months in Qatar — working nearly 13 hours a day, 6 days a week — Sierra turned to powerlifting as a way of coping.

And since then, training in the gym helped her get through the toughest battles — physically and mentally.

“To me, it’s freeing. There is a lot of stress that I build up. And when I go to the gym, it’s a great place for me to let it out,” she said.

Sierra said she’s struggled with depression for over 20 years. She was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania.

She says the gym is her safe haven. And powerlifting? Her life’s passion.

The science shows she’s onto something.

A 2018 study found any form of resistance training can have positive impacts on mental health, especially for those with depression or anxiety.

Another study found strength training reduced anxiety by up to 20% in young adults. That’s because scientists say training releases endorphins, giving you a jolt of feel-good chemicals that improve your mood and reduce cortisol.

But carrying the weight hasn’t all been easy.

Sierra said she’s dealt with “imposter syndrome” (feeling like a fraud despite one’s achievements) and a panic attack at the gym, briefly left her sidelined.

“I would like for people to see me and like, Oh yeah, she’s kicking, she’s taking names, she’s confident, you know?” she explained. “And, I felt like my vulnerability was just completely exposed at that point. People actually saw me at my worst.”

But she stuck with it, building her confidence and inspiring others.

Sierra said she’s starting to learn how to love herself better.

“That’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned so far as treating myself how I would treat my friends or my loved ones,” she said.

Experts say while strength training can offer great mental health benefits, seeking professional help is still vital. Sierra couldn’t agree more.

“There’s a huge stigma around mental health, especially in minority groups and in men,” she said.

“I’ve lost too many people to suicide in my life and, um, if we can if we can treat mental health like any other physical, uh, medical condition, I feel like the world would be a better place. Treat it like a medical condition, because at the end of the day, it can be a situation between life or death.”

And Sierra feels so strongly about the power of powerlifting, she’s now taken on a new role — Coach.

“I currently have three athletes,” she said. I can’t even describe how it feels to coach someone and watch them progress and build self-confidence and empowerment. And they’re accomplishing everything that they want to.”

“I’m still in the works and I’m still, you know, trial and error with my coaching,” Sierra added.

But her athletes say it’s a perfect fit.

“She honestly encourages me to be the best version of myself inside the gym and outside the gym,” said Rebecca Abeyratne, who recently became the first woman to represent UH-Manoa on the collegiate podium at the USA powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in Texas.

Sierra says she finds joy in lifting up others, especially those who are silently struggling, with a simple message:

“In no way, shape or form. Are you alone in your journey. Remember to be patient with yourself. Remember to give yourself grace and also to remember to love yourself the way you love others.”

And while Sierra says she’s grateful for the progress she’s made, she’s committed herself to achieving more PRs (personal records) in the gym and in life, including continuing therapy.

