State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has issued a cease-and-desist order to a Utah company trying to build a new 350 room hotel on Kauai’s old Coco Palms property.

A company rep says they’re doing the community a favor by cleaning the overgrown site in Wailua.

The Coco Palms Hotel was built in the 1950s but closed after Hurricane Iniki in 1992. After decades of failed development deals, the latest effort faces community backlash.

Fern Holland is with a nonprofit trying to stave off development, citing the property’s cultural significance and ancient Iwi or bones.

“It’s the birthing place of our royal family. It’s the last home of our royal family. It has a huge amount of rich history in that place before the building of the original Coco Palms hotel,” said Holland with the nonprofit I Ola Wailuanui.

Now the State land board has issued this letter to Coco Palms Ventures LLC, ordering an immediate stop to the unpermitted clearing of trees, or the developer could be fined $15,000 a day.

“It’s something we feel is long overdue for government to step in and start to hold these developers accountable to environmental and cultural protections,” said Holland.

After years of failed developments and financing problems, to many in the community, it’s unclear what this Utah company is allowed to do, even the new land board chair Dawn Ching, who admitted at a recent meeting that she wasn’t sure who owns the property.

But the developer’s spokesperson recently defended the company, saying they’ve spent nearly a million dollars on the site in the last six months.

“We want to be good stewards. We want to move forward in a way that hasn’t been done in the past. We’ve heard from the community that these buildings are a hazard, an eye sore, they create all kinds of problems for the community, and we’re trying to take care of that,” said Chad DeCoursey with RP21 Coco Palms LLC.

Holland says many in the community still hope the government puts an end to the hotel plans and finds a solution to serve the community.

“Turns it into some sort of park and place to be properly respected and honored and returned to the hands of Hawaiians,” said Holland.

DLNR in a statement, told HNN it is aware of the concerns highlighted by the Board of Land and Natural Resources and is working to address them

