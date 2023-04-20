Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma...
Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLE, Okla. (AP) - Strong storms including tornadoes, strong winds and hail are moving through parts of the Central U.S.

The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa with forecasters warning people to find shelter. Central Oklahoma was seeing multiple tornadoes with damage reported.

KFOR-TV reports residents south of Oklahoma City have reported being trapped in their shelters underground, mailboxes have been blown away and emergency crews are having to use GPS to find addresses, according to the McClain County sheriff.

Two people in the town of Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt, the television station reported.

The National Weather Service was warning just before 10 p.m. that a storm with a tornado was moving toward the city of Shawnee. The storm was showing erratic behavior, and the weather service said people should take cover.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case

Latest News

Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who plowed into an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he behind the wheel?
The Hawaii Tourism Industry says the measure to disband the state agency could would jeopardize...
If some lawmakers have their way, the Hawaii Tourism Authority could soon be just a memory
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Chicken fight victim tried to quell violence before shots rang out, his wife says
For the first time in months, Dolphins quarterback and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa spoke...
Following injury-plagued season, Tagovailoa says he considered retirement