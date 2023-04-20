Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Servco Pacific names new president and CEO

Servco Pacific has announced Peter Dames (left) will become the company’s president and chief...
Servco Pacific has announced Peter Dames (left) will become the company’s president and chief executive officer on Oct. 1.(Servco Pacific)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Servco Pacific has announced Peter Dames will become the company’s president and chief executive officer on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, current CEO Mark Fukunaga will transition to executive chair of the board.

And Rick Ching will retire as president and chief operating officer but remain a director of Servco’s Global Mobility Board.

Dames currently serves as Servco’s executive vice president.

“Peter has been an invaluable leader in guiding Servco’s shift from a product-focused company to a services-based mobility business,” said Fukunaga, in a news release.

“He truly exemplifies our core value of ‘continuous innovation,’ and I have every confidence that he, along with our incredible leadership team, will continue to build on Servco’s success.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Suspects wanted in double murder in Maili turn themselves in to police
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state remain under First Alert Weather Day
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case

Latest News

Merrie Monarch Royal Parade 2023
PHOTOS: Merrie Monarch Royal Parade wows crowds and showcases local talent in Hilo
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade 2023
2023 Merrie Monarch Royal Parade
Kahiko Night at the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival was a crowd-pleaser.
Highlights from the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival
Hālau Kiawekūpono O Ka Ua (Kāne) - Ulukoa Duhaylonsod - Photo by Tracey Niimi
PHOTOS: Hula Kahiho Competition 2023