Servco Pacific names new president and CEO

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Servco Pacific has announced Peter Dames will become the company’s president and chief executive officer on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, current CEO Mark Fukunaga will transition to executive chair of the board.

And Rick Ching will retire as president and chief operating officer but remain a director of Servco’s Global Mobility Board.

Dames currently serves as Servco’s executive vice president.

“Peter has been an invaluable leader in guiding Servco’s shift from a product-focused company to a services-based mobility business,” said Fukunaga, in a news release.

“He truly exemplifies our core value of ‘continuous innovation,’ and I have every confidence that he, along with our incredible leadership team, will continue to build on Servco’s success.”

