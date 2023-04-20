Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Red light cameras reduce violations at intersection where teen was killed

Drivers are slowing down at the Kakaako intersection where a 16-year-old was struck and killed.
Drivers are slowing down at the Kakaako intersection where a 16-year-old was struck and killed.(n/a)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers are slowing down at the Kakaako intersection where 16-year-old Sara Yara was struck and killed.

According to the Department of Transportation, there were eight red light running violations a day at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street from April 10 to the 17th.

This is a significant decrease compared to the estimated 88 violations per day by westbound drivers before the installation of red light cameras and speed humps.

Starting Saturday, the red light cameras will transition from issuing a warning to issuing citations with fines up to $200.

The DOT hopes that implementing these measures will encourage drivers to obey traffic laws and prevent future accidents.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
DEA agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve
A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools

Latest News

State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who plowed into an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he behind the wheel?
Consumer Reports advises testing your tap water for lead
BWS: Urgent water conservation request for Waianae to Makaha
Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead