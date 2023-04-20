Red light cameras reduce violations at intersection where teen was killed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers are slowing down at the Kakaako intersection where 16-year-old Sara Yara was struck and killed.

According to the Department of Transportation, there were eight red light running violations a day at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street from April 10 to the 17th.

This is a significant decrease compared to the estimated 88 violations per day by westbound drivers before the installation of red light cameras and speed humps.

Starting Saturday, the red light cameras will transition from issuing a warning to issuing citations with fines up to $200.

The DOT hopes that implementing these measures will encourage drivers to obey traffic laws and prevent future accidents.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.