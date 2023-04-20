Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case

Latest News

Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who plowed into an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he behind the wheel?
The Hawaii Tourism Industry says the measure to disband the state agency could would jeopardize...
If some lawmakers have their way, the Hawaii Tourism Authority could soon be just a memory
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Chicken fight victim tried to quell violence before shots rang out, his wife says
Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma...
Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.
For the first time in months, Dolphins quarterback and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa spoke...
Following injury-plagued season, Tagovailoa says he considered retirement