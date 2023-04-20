Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
DEA agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve

Latest News

Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell
Brad McCray, Lashawn Thompson's brother, spoke about Thompson dying inside a bedbug-infested...
Georgia jail death: Cell 'like a death chamber,' brother says
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting