Manhunt underway after police officers shot at on Hawaii Island

Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent
Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPTAIN COOK (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway after three police officers were shot at on Hawaii Island on Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Dylan Alcain, of Kailua-Kona, and 35-year-old Leilani Parent.

Police believe Alcain was behind the wheel of a BMW that had been involved in two burglaries in Captain Cook.

Around 4 a.m., officers were trying to stop the BMW on Mamalahoa Highway and Rabbit Hill Road.

Officials said Alcain refused to stop, so officers began to pursue the vehicle through Captain Cook.

During the pursuit, gunshots were fired from a rifle at the three responding officers. Police believe the shots were coming from the BMW. The BMW then fled south in the Kau direction.

Police said two officers’ vehicles were struck, including one whose windshield was shattered by the gunfire, but no officers were injured.

Authorities said shortly after 5 a.m., Alcain and a female accomplice, Leilani Parent, were suspected of stealing a red 2017 Ford Explorer at gunpoint in the Kealakekua area. The Ford Explorer has a Hawaii license plate of ZGH-898.

It was last seen heading mauka on Kaohe Road in Captain Cook.

Meanwhile, the BMW was recovered nearby.

Alcain is described as Hawaiian, about 5-foot-10-inches, 175 pounds with short hair.

Parent is described as a Caucasian woman with short dark hair.

The two are considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

