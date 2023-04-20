Tributes
Jury convicts Honolulu man for lighting a sleeping homeless man on fire

Surveillance images show suspect wanted for setting homeless man on fire
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 47-year-old has been convicted of dousing a sleeping homeless man with a gasoline mixture and lighting him on fire in Downtown Honolulu in 2021, said police.

On Tuesday, a jury found William Del Michael Woods guilty of attempted second-degree murder of the Honolulu homeless man.

Officials say Woods faces life in prison with the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on Aug. 31.

“Mr. Woods has eight prior felony convictions including kidnapping, robbery in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, and more,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“Honolulu is a safer place with him off the streets.”

The evidence shows Woods poured a gasoline mixture on the victim while he was asleep at about 6 a.m. in front of businesses at 1300 Pali Highway on May 12, 2021. When the victim woke up, Woods used a torch to light the victim on fire, said officials.

The victim suffered second and third degree burns over 18% of his body.

