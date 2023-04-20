If some lawmakers have their way, the Hawaii Tourism Authority could soon be just a memory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A quarter century after it was formed, the Hawaii Tourism Authority could soon disappear ― if some state lawmakers get their way.

Measures to dissolve the HTA and replace it with an Office of Destination Management or an Office of Tourism and Destination Management are now headed to a Senate-House conference committee.

In a news conference Wednesday, HTA leaders said the two measures could jeopardize $14 million in federal funding and put at risk programs that support Hawaiian culture and the natural resources.

“The final bills as they are right now actually create a mess and confusion for both the staff, as well as I think our stakeholders and constituents out there,” said Daniel Nahoopii, the HTA’s chief administrative officer.

The measures, which are in response to the public backlash over overtourism, also seek to disband the HTA’s 12-member board. The bills will have no impact on the HTA’s current staffing levels.

But with the U.S. economy expected go into recession or hit a soft landing, the head of the HTA said now is not the right time to change how Hawaii markets its tourism industry.

“The Hawaii Tourism Authority has 25 years in the market globally. And so in itself it’s a brand,” said HTA CEO John De Fries. “And so once you jerk the brand, just like you take Coca-Cola out (with) this new one called Cola Plus. And now we expect Coca-Cola’s market to make the whole shift to Cola Plus? That’s kind of the concern here.”

