Honolulu Ocean Safety to open applications for Junior Lifeguard Program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean safety is once again offering junior lifeguard programs this summer.

The free program is open to all keiki between the ages of 11 to 17.

They will become familiar with the use of rescue boards, rescue tubes and responding to a person struggling or even drowning in the water.

Junior guards will also get an orientation to cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic First Aid.

There will be six, one-week-long programs at different beach parks across Oahu, including Makaha, Nanakuli, Ehukai, Kailua, Ala Moana and Waimanalo Beach Parks.

The program will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sign ups begin May 1 at 8 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.