Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Have you filed your state taxes yet? Here’s what you need to know

By Billy V
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:40 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday is the deadline to make sure your Hawaii State individual tax returns are filed.

That applies to residents, non-residents and anyone who does business in the State of Hawaii.

If for some reason you can’t make the deadline, you are granted an automatic six-month extension.

If you are getting money back, you don’t have to file an extension, just file by Oct. 20 of this year.

If you owe money, you are still required to pay your taxes by Thursday’s deadline and file the voucher — or you could wind up having to pay penalties and interest.

You can file electronically on the Department of Taxation’s website. Tax Forms are also available online and you can check your refund status online as well.

Just a reminder, there are a lot of scams of people claiming to be the IRS or State Department of Taxation. They use bullying tactics and threats.

If for some reason you can’t get your questions answered by going through the state Department of Taxation website, you can also call agents via phone.

Agents are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s other important information you may need to know:

  • Whom should my check be made payable to?
    • Hawaii State Tax Collector
  • Can I pay by cash?
    • Cash payments can be made in person by visiting our offices during normal business hours. Never mail or use our drop boxes for cash payments.
  • How can I obtain tax forms?
  • Getting a refund?
    • Easiest way to receive it is through Direct Deposit. Processing a check takes longer.
  • What else should I look out for?
    • Check your return for errors and make sure everything is right including your personal information.
    • If your social security number and/or filing status is wrong, you have to attach documents to fix that with the state.
    • Make sure you sign your return. Not signing could delay your refund because they have to contact you to come in and sign.

For more information on filing state taxes, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
DEA agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve

Latest News

Consumer Reports advises testing your tap water for lead
BWS: Urgent water conservation request for Waianae to Makaha
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with light winds expected through the weekend
Sunrise News Roundup (April 20, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 20, 2023)