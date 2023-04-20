Have you filed your state taxes yet? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday is the deadline to make sure your Hawaii State individual tax returns are filed.

That applies to residents, non-residents and anyone who does business in the State of Hawaii.

If for some reason you can’t make the deadline, you are granted an automatic six-month extension.

If you are getting money back, you don’t have to file an extension, just file by Oct. 20 of this year.

If you owe money, you are still required to pay your taxes by Thursday’s deadline and file the voucher — or you could wind up having to pay penalties and interest.

You can file electronically on the Department of Taxation’s website. Tax Forms are also available online and you can check your refund status online as well.

Just a reminder, there are a lot of scams of people claiming to be the IRS or State Department of Taxation. They use bullying tactics and threats.

If for some reason you can’t get your questions answered by going through the state Department of Taxation website, you can also call agents via phone.

Agents are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s other important information you may need to know:

Whom should my check be made payable to? Hawaii State Tax Collector

Can I pay by cash? Cash payments can be made in person by visiting our offices during normal business hours. Never mail or use our drop boxes for cash payments.

How can I obtain tax forms? Tax forms can be downloaded and printed on the state Department of Taxation website . You can also file select tax returns online at Hawaii Tax Online.

Getting a refund? Easiest way to receive it is through Direct Deposit. Processing a check takes longer.

What else should I look out for? Check your return for errors and make sure everything is right including your personal information. If your social security number and/or filing status is wrong, you have to attach documents to fix that with the state. Make sure you sign your return. Not signing could delay your refund because they have to contact you to come in and sign.



For more information on filing state taxes, click here.

