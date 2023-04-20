Tributes
Following injury-plagued season, Tagovailoa says he considered retirement

The 25-year-old says he’s spent this offseason taking up jiu jitsu and learning how to fall properly.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in months, Dolphins quarterback and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media Wednesday and admitted he considered retirement.

Speculation on his football future ramped up after an injury-plagued season that saw him suffer multiple head injuries and enter the National Football League’s concussion protocol twice.

The 25-year-old says he’s spent this offseason taking up jiu jitsu and learning how to fall properly.

When it came to thinking of walking away from the game, he says family played a huge role.

“I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to what my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do,” Tagovailoa explained. “It’s my health, it’s my body and I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family.”

In regard to his jiu jitsu training, he says he’s still a white belt, but he’s gained significant insight on knowing how to manage his body and what it takes to stay healthy.

He adds it’s a pleasant adjustment to the offseason routine as quarterbacks don’t experience tackling before the season.

“With jiu jitsu, I’ve been thrown airborn,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been put in many uncomfortable positions for me to learn how to fall and try to react throughout those positions that I’m getting thrown around in.”

Tagovailoa also addressed the potential risk of CTE saying doctors told him it wouldn’t be a problem as opposed to other positions such as defensive or offensive line where the risk for constant head trauma is greater.

Tagovailoa is on track to enter his fourth NFL season after a stellar 2022 campaign that saw him put up career highs in touchdown passes (25) and passing yards (3,548).

