Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Finishing touches near complete for Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s royal tomb

Robbie Alm, special administrator for Kawananakoa's estate, shows one of two royal symbols that...
Robbie Alm, special administrator for Kawananakoa's estate, shows one of two royal symbols that will be set fronting the tomb.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa is in her final resting place at Mauna Ala, the Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu.

Her crypt of black granite and flecks of gold is on the makai side of the entrance to Mauna Ala, has a 15-by-15-foot foundation and is 8 feet tall.

Kawananakoa, known as a princess for her royal lineage, wanted to be interred in the Kalakaua crypt.

But it was already full — with the last person buried there in 1953, her uncle David Kalakaua Kawananakoa.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Community leaders honor Kawananakoa: ‘She has left a legacy dedicated to her people’
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
Abigail Kawananakoa’s loved ones recall a life filled with music, laughter and generosity
Abigail Kawananakoa, alii, and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96

“It mirrors the Wylie tomb and if you look at Kalakaua behind me, it’s all black,” said Robbie Alm, special administrator for Kawananakoa’s estate.

“I can do my piece. I wanted to do it well and make sure she was where she wanted to be in the way she wanted to be here,” he added.

Kawananakoa got approval from the state to build a new crypt at the Royal Mausoleum, which is the burial place of Hawaiian royalty and includes members of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties.

The royal tomb also has two pūloʻuloʻu, a symbol that royalty is present, and a guardian in front of the tomb.

During her lifetime, Kawananakoa supported Iolani Palace, the Polynesian Voyaging Society, the Merrie Monarch Festival and several other Hawaiian causes.

Now her foundation will continue to support those causes.

“Her foundation for Native Hawaiians, it may be the last alii trust we’ll see created,” said Alm.

Kawanankoa’s public memorial at Iolani Palace was in January, after her death last December at age 96.

She was buried in a small private ceremony at Mauna Ala on March 27.

This week, crews are putting in the finishing touches to the new crypt.

The Royal Mausoleum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Suspects wanted in double murder in Maili turn themselves in to police
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case

Latest News

A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Jack Borge
Suspects charged following shooting at ‘chicken fight’ in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Surveillance images show suspect wanted for setting homeless man on fire
Jury convicts man who doused sleeping victim with gas, lit him on fire