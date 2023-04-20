Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds still possible for Maui, Hawaii Island

Moisture from a weakening front is now over the islands of Maui and Hawaii.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A strong cold front that brought damaging kona winds and heavy rain to Oahu overnight has continued westward and is now weakening over the eastern half of the state. Heavy rain and strong winds will diminish for Maui County through the afternoon but could still linger around Hawaii island through the evening.

A flood watch remains posted for Maui County and the island of Hawaii through 6 p.m. There’s also now a winter weather advisory for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea until 6 a.m. Thursday for possible snowfall of 1 to 3 inches along with freezing rain.

As expected, much quieter weather have moved in over Niihau, Kauai and Oahu with drier conditions and lighter west winds.

The front is forecast to continue weakening and will lift northeast of Hawaii Island Thursday. There will still be some lingering moisture with light winds, so there’s a chance of some heavier afternoon downpours.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
By Thursday night and Friday, high pressure building to the north will bring easterly trade winds back, especially for the eastern half of the state, with lighter trades for Kauai and Oahu. Those winds will push some remnant frontal moisture over windward areas.

In surf, a new northwest swell will build overnight and peak Thursday, with another swell expected Friday night into Saturday. Rough surf for south shores will lower rapidly with the ending of the strong south winds, with a new long-period south swell building over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

