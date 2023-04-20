Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with light winds expected through the weekend

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(HNN)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The storm front that swamped the state yesterday is forecast to weaken and drift back westward across the state today before diminishing, maintaining some showers into Friday.

Lighter winds today will also allow for afternoon sea breeze showers for island interiors and mountain areas. Trade winds will try to return Friday for most of the state, before weakening and veering southeast this weekend.

Conditions will be stable for the weekend, so mostly fair weather is expected with some scattered showers.

Next week: An approaching front is forecast to move eastward north of the area and potentially increase rainfall chances to begin the work week.

An incoming moderate sized west- northwest swell will peak today, another NW swell is due late Sunday. A moderate south swell is due late Friday.

