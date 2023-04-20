Everything we know about the live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake casting so far

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Production is underway for Disney’s live action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch.

Fans of the original movie will be excited to see some big Hollywood names and local newcomers have signed onto the project that is set to be released in 2024.

Production has begun on Oahu, but not without a bit of controversy, as one of the movie trailers for the film was torched Sunday in Haleiwa.

Disney has yet to release an official cast list for the project, so we broke down everything we know about the casting of the film so far:

Dean Fleischer Camp , known for indie hit Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, has been announced as the remake’s director.

Maia Kealoha , six, a newcomer to the industry, will portray the main character Lilo Pelekai.

Sydney Agudong and Kahiau Machado to star as Nani and David Kawena in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ film. pic.twitter.com/OVCS199jZF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023

Sydney Agudong , 22, a television actress, singer, and songwriter from Kauai, will play Lilo’s sister Nani.

The casting of Nani caused some controversy as many upset fans took to social media to complain that the casting decision showed “colorism” because the original design for Nani had much darker skin than the actor. Many quickly mentioned that this was not the fault of Agudong herself, but that it pointed toward a more significant trend in Hollywood casting that should be addressed.

Kahiau Machado will reportedly play Nani’s love interest David Kawena, according to media outlets.

Courtney B. Vance may also be joining the cast as Cobra Bubbles.

Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis are also reportedly tied to the project, however, what roles they will be playing remains unclear.

The White Lotus is also rumored to be a part of this project according to media outlets. Jolene Purdy ofis also rumored to be a part of this project according to media outlets.

Lilo & Stitch, cowrote the screenplay, and codirected the animated feature, will once again provide the voice of the second titular character, Stitch. There are also rumors that Chris Sanders , who had the idea for, cowrote the screenplay, and codirected the animated feature, will once again provide the voice of the second titular character, Stitch.

An official release date of the movie has not yet been revealed.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.