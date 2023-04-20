The driver who plowed into an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he behind the wheel?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver accused of slamming into a Honolulu police officer in February at the scene of a traffic crash, critically injuring him, has finally had his license revoked months after a DUI arrest.

The case is highlighting concerns about the DUI process and license revocation.

The purpose of the License Revocation Office was to get suspected drunk drivers off of the road quickly while the criminal case is tied up for months.

But legal experts say that’s not happening.

Nearly a month Tolentino Martinez slammed into HPD Officer Felix Gasmen, he was pulled over for traffic violations.

Court records show he had an alcohol content of .143, far above the legal limit of .08.

Body camera videos obtained by Hawaii News Now show Martinez agreed to do field sobriety tests, which the officer said he failed.

Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI (None)

But after his DUI arrest, Martinez was still allowed to drive on an unrestricted permit for nearly two months.

In that time, he allegedly slammed into Gasmen, who was working another crash on the H-3 Freeway on Feb. 19.

Legal expert Victor Bakke said the case shows why the license revocation process isn’t working.

“It’s not uncommon to have drivers driving on extended permits for months and months after the original arrest,” Bakke said.

Martinez’s initial permit was for 30 days from the date of his DUI arrest on Jan. 14.

But on Feb. 7, his ADLRO hearing was continued because one of the officers involved in the DUI case was unable to attend. The permit was extended to March 10 ― with no restrictions.

Bakke said extensions should come with some restrictions imposed by the court.

For example, limiting a driver to day time only or to and from work.

“All of those things can be made a term and condition of their bail,” Bakke said.

The state Judiciary, which runs the office, said in a statement that the process to revoke a license “includes protecting the driver’s constitutional right to due process, mainly the right to a hearing at which time they may confront witnesses, such as police officers.”

The Judiciary spokesperson said if those witnesses are not able to attend, the case “may be continued.”

Martinez’s extended permit was revoked at the March hearing. His criminal case continues.

His attorney, Jonathan Burge, said Martinez was not arrested for the crash that injured Gasmen, who remains hospitalized. Burge said it was a horrible accident, that his client had to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Burge said Martinez was not suspected of being intoxicated and was not arrested.

“Officers were there at the scene. They actually saw everything that happened,” he said.

Burge, a former HPD officer himself, said he has no doubt Martinez would have been arrested again if any other officers at the crash scene suspected Martinez was drunk.

Gasmen has had to have numerous surgeries following the crash.

A fellow officer started a crowd funding page to help the family.

