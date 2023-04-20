BWS: Urgent water conservation request for Waianae to Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board Water Supply is asking Oahu customers in Waianae to Makaha to please conserve water.

West Oahu: Water conservation is urgently requested from Waianae (from Kaukama Rd) to Makaha as BWS continues investigating issues affecting the water system. #BWSHonolulu #Conservation pic.twitter.com/Jd8E1x3Cca — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) April 20, 2023

BWS officials said please reserve water for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene until further notice.

BWS officials are investigating the issues currently affecting the water system.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.