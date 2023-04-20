Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

BWS: Urgent water conservation request for Waianae to Makaha

Consumer Reports advises testing your tap water for lead
Consumer Reports advises testing your tap water for lead(source: WMC Action News 5)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board Water Supply is asking Oahu customers in Waianae to Makaha to please conserve water.

BWS officials said please reserve water for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene until further notice.

BWS officials are investigating the issues currently affecting the water system.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Charges filed following shooting at chicken fight in West Oahu that left 2 dead
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled as conditions improve
A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools

Latest News

The man leading the state Transportation Department is pushing harder to get speed enforcement...
In bid to make Hawaii roadways safer, incoming DOT chief pushes speed enforcement cameras
Robbie Alm, special administrator for Kawananakoa's estate, shows one of two royal symbols that...
Finishing touches near complete for Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s royal tomb
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant
Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who plowed into an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he behind the wheel?