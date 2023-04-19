Woman in wheelchair struck, thrown 15 feet while trying to cross roadway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 54-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck Wednesday morning while trying to cross a Downtown Honolulu street and thrown at least 15 feet, Honolulu EMS officials said.

The woman was struck by a vehicle about 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Pali Highway and VIneyard Boulevard.

Honolulu said the woman was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

