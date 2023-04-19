Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop

Police in South Carolina pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music played on spoons, a saw, and a guitar.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (CNN) – Officers in South Carolina experienced anything but a typical traffic stop on Sunday.

Police pulled a man over in Pickens, located in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The North Carolina man then serenaded the officers.

First, he played the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, followed by a guitar.

The officers said they enjoyed the traffic stop concert.

The man left without getting a ticket from police, which was music to his ears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Jack Borge
Suspects wanted in double murder in Maili turn themselves in to police
According to flight track data company FlightAware, over 20 Southwest flights to and from...
Multiple HNL-bound Southwest flights delayed following grounding
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front moves in
File Image
Crash investigation shuts down multiple eastbound lanes of Vineyard Blvd.

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Seven public schools on Oahu remain closed Wednesday due to power outages, the state Department...
DOE: 7 public schools on Oahu closed due to power outages
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden discusses economic plan, deficit