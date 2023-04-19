Upcoming Maui Marathon to impact traffic, temporarily limit access to west side of island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Marathon is happening this Sunday and will have a huge effect on access into West Maui and the traffic flow on several roadways on the Valley Isle.

Closures will take place from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The full marathon starts at 5 a.m. at the old Sugar Mill in Puunene.

From 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., Kuihelani Highway, Dairy Road, and Puunene Avenue to Honoapiilani Highway will be closed.

Traffic will be completely stopped from 5 to 5:04 a.m. on Cane Haul Road crossing into Veterans Highway.

From 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the outer lanes of the Honoapiilani Highway to include the Pali tunnel will be strictly for marathoners. Motorists will be able to use the inner lanes.

The half marathon, 10K and 5K will begin at the Kaanapali Beach Hotel at 5:30, 5:45 and 5:55 respectively.

The entire length of Front Street, south-bound lane in Lahaina will be closed from 4.

Maui Marathon happens this Sunday (Valley Isle Road Runners)

