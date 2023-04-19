University of Hawaii powerlifter makes history at 2023 Collegiate Nationals

Tributes
The USA powerlifting Collegiate Nationals went down this past weekend and a University of Hawaii powerlifter made some history as the first woman to represent UH on the collegiate podium — placing top-five in the 60 kilogram weight class.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA powerlifting Collegiate Nationals went down this past weekend and a University of Hawaii powerlifter made some history as the first woman to represent UH on the collegiate podium — placing top-five in the 60 kilogram weight class.

Rebecca Abeyratne lifted a total of 865 pounds between squats, bench press and deadlifts.

The Senior at UH Manoa says that she didn’t go into competition with any expectations as she only started power lifting this past May, but is proud of the weights she was able to put up.

Rebecca added that she hopes to bring more eyes to this ever growing sport here in the islands.

It’s honestly, it’s unbelievable, I wouldn’t picture myself being where I am today, but I’m glad that I’m able to like represent the power lifting club as well as like the community of Hawaii because it, it is growing.” Abeyratne told Hawaii News Now. “We’re definitely getting our name out there, so to be able to be one of like the female lifters to represent like it’s, it’s unbelievable.”

She’s set to graduate from Manoa this May with a degree in English.

Former Rainbow Warrior Justus Tavai credits time in Hawaii while prepping for NFL Draft