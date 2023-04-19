Taxpayers will likely foot the bill for attorneys representing 3 indicted ex-city officials

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Kealoha scandal has already cost taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees and settlements. And there is more to come.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu City Council is expected to clear the way for the city to pay for the defense of three former city officials charged with illegally paying ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha $250,000 to retire.

Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, were later convicted of abusing their positions to frame her uncle during a family financial dispute and are serving time in federal prison.

Former Managing Director Roy Amemiya, Corporation Counsel Donna Leong and Police Commission Chair Max Sword were indicted by a federal grand jury 16 months ago.

Until now, they’ve each had their own high-paid lawyer ― who will soon be paid by the city.

Resolutions approving the decision were already passed by the Executive Matters Committee.

Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam says he’s just as frustrated by the situation as the public.

“But this is something we have to do to get to the end of this process,” he said.

Every city employee ― from refuse workers to top executives ― is protected from liability by the city charter, which says the city’s legal team led by the Corporation Counsel “shall serve ... as legal representative of all officers and employees in matters relating to their official powers and duties.”

Santos-Tam said that protection is important to city functions.

“If we remove the protections altogether, regular frontline city employees who deal with the public, who maybe make a mistake, an honest mistake, you know, could be sued,” Santos-Tam said.

“And that would have a really chilling effect on our ability to provide basic city services.”

There is some debate about whether officials charged with crimes should have automatic liability protection, but there’s apparently not much dispute in this case.

The city is paying attorney Megan Kau for her defense of Kealoha co-defendant Bobby Nguyen in the civil case.

She said Amemiya, Sword and Leong were clearly working for the city.

“They were only acting in their official capacities when they decided whether or not to pay out and we Kealoha the severance package, it was strictly within their scope of employment,” Kau said.

Attorneys for the three have argued that they didn’t break any laws to arrange payment for the former chief without council approval. Their trial is currently scheduled for June.

Louis Kealoha is technically required to repay the $250,000 payoff to the city, but hasn’t.

Even if he does, it will fall far short of the expected legal fees.

