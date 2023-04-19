Maui County face ‘serious’ occupational safety violations after death of firefighter

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The County of Maui has agreed to pay state fines for occupational safety violations tied to the death of a 24-year-old firefighter during a flood in Kihei earlier this year.

The state’s investigation also reveals new details about what went wrong.

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in January.

A Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health (HIOSH) Division investigation not only pointed to major missteps but included penalties against the County of Maui totaling nearly $150,000.

“The county has chosen to not challenge the findings of the HIOSH reports,” said Mahina Martin, Maui County Chief of Communications. “This is such a tragic incident, overall, and we as a county and each of our involved departments, we’ve cooperated with the investigation that HIOSH did.”

HIOSH found Evans-Dumaran and other county personnel were instructed to remove a chain link fence to relieve flooding in the area when Evans-Dumaran fell into the Kulanihakoi storm drain channel.

“The chain link fencing was the only safeguard to prevent anyone from falling into the storm drain channel,” the citation states.

Evans-Dumaran was subsequently sucked into a storm drain opening that was missing a grate. He traveled 1,350 feet through the storm drainpipe into a spillway before being rescued 40 to 50 feet offshore.

Evans-Dumaran died at the hospital eight days later.

The HIOSH citation states, “The Maui Fire Department personnel who responded ... were not adequately trained in the dangers of flood incident response.”

It also says, “The Maui Fire Department supervisor on scene ... was not adequately trained to recognize the hazards.”

“Expanded guidelines will be used in the field from firefighters all the way to our fire chiefs,” Martin said. “With the Department of Public Works, with the violations that occurred with that, same thing.”

HIOSH also concluded Evans-Dumaran should have been wearing a personal flotation device and said infrastructure safeguards should not be removed.

“The fire department was maybe not the best group of people to be doing that kind of work,” said Occupational Safety and Health Consultant Walter Chun. “We wait until somebody gets hurt or killed before we decide we’re gonna do stuff. We have laws, rules, standards, to prevent injury, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

The total fines against the County of Maui equal $144,870.

