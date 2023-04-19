‘Reeks of organized crime’: North Shore film set fire reopens old industry wounds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday night’s fire in Haleiwa, which torched a movie trailer for the live-action remake of “Lilo and Stitch” ― is reopening old wounds in an industry that’s rebounding from the pandemic.

The fire destroyed a $200,000 trailer along with costumes to be used for the first three weeks of filming.

It’s been classified as an arson, but police have mentioned no suspect or motive.

“It almost reeks of old-world, organized crime activity where you start taking over certain aspects of business whether it be the concrete business, the waterfront or the movie industry,” said former Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

The fire is reminiscent of a much larger 1991 blaze that sent chills through Hawaii’s then-fledgling film industry.

That fire destroyed a whole fleet of trucks, vans and equipment at two locations.

It took more than seven years for prosecutors to secure convictions against Joe “Boy” Tavares and George Cambra, who were hoping to take over the lucrative movie equipment rental business.

“Periodically these problems crop up and then the industry and government officials say, ‘Hey, we can’t let this happen. It’s gonna kill the golden goose,’” said investigative reporter and author Jim Dooley.

McCarthy said police are under pressure to solve these types of crimes quickly.

But the cases are often difficult, he said.

“The fire destroys most of the evidence, and then the firemen, they’ve got to put out the fire but in doing so they destroy more evidence,” he said.

In the past, industry insiders have blamed the 1991 fires and in-fighting among the Teamster’s union, which supplies workers for the industry, for scaring away the film industry in the mid-1990s.

They’re hoping Sunday’s fire is an isolated incident and not the beginning of new crimes targeting the industry.

This year, Hawaii’s film and television industry is expected to generate about $400 million in spending.

“(They) don’t want the industry to go away. It’s a great industry for the for the drivers, they make a lot of money driving on these shows,” said Dooley.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.