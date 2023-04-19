Tributes
DEA discovers suspected drug lab and explosives in Makakilo during search warrant execution

Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes.(Anthony Hamilton)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:59 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple sources tell Hawaii News Now that the Drug Enforcement Administration was serving a search warrant when they allegedly found a suspected drug lab and what appears to be explosives in Makakilo Tuesday evening.

Multiple sources said the DEA, FBI, and ATF are working together with assistance from HPD in response to the incident.

According to multiple sources, the DEA was serving a search warrant on suspected drug dealers with a tendency for violence when they discovered the alleged drug lab.

Police say officers responded to a “possible bomb threat” call around 6 p.m.

Sources told Hawaii News Now officers and other federal agents were patrolling Awawa st. about three blocks away from Makakilo elementary.

Officials say between five and 10 Makakilo homes have been evacuated.

According to police a mobile command unit is on scene.

This is a developing story.

