Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front nears

The watch is in effect for Oahu, Maui County and Kauai County through Wednesday afternoon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is issuing a First Alert Weather Day ahead of a strong cold front.

Here’s the timeline we’re following:

  • Kauai will see impacts from the storm first, so the island is under the First Alert Weather Day alert now.
  • Oahu will be added to the alert overnight into Wednesday.
  • And Maui will be under a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday into Thursday morning.
POSSIBLE IMPACTS:

The strong cold front approaching the island chain is raising the threat of severe weather.

A flood watch has been issued for much of the state.

Possible impacts from the storm include:

  • Torrential rains that could trigger flooding.
  • Strong winds and gusts to 50 mph.
  • Thundershowers that could also bring the potential of small hail.
Flood watch issued as ‘vigorous’ cold front approaches state
HOW TO PREPARE:
  • Plan to bring outdoor activities inside during the severe weather.
  • During thunderstorms, stay away from windows and electrical appliances.
  • Consider securing items on your property in the event of strong winds.
  • Be ready to move to higher ground if you’re in a flood zone.

Here’s how to download the Hawaii News Now weather app

