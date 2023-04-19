Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front nears
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is issuing a First Alert Weather Day ahead of a strong cold front.
Here’s the timeline we’re following:
- Kauai will see impacts from the storm first, so the island is under the First Alert Weather Day alert now.
- Oahu will be added to the alert overnight into Wednesday.
- And Maui will be under a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday into Thursday morning.
POSSIBLE IMPACTS:
The strong cold front approaching the island chain is raising the threat of severe weather.
A flood watch has been issued for much of the state.
Possible impacts from the storm include:
- Torrential rains that could trigger flooding.
- Strong winds and gusts to 50 mph.
- Thundershowers that could also bring the potential of small hail.
HOW TO PREPARE:
- Plan to bring outdoor activities inside during the severe weather.
- During thunderstorms, stay away from windows and electrical appliances.
- Consider securing items on your property in the event of strong winds.
- Be ready to move to higher ground if you’re in a flood zone.
Here’s how to download the Hawaii News Now weather app
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.