Overcrowded Maui Humane Society in urgent need of foster homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society has put out an urgent request to the public to help find temporary or permanent homes for its dogs as it’s currently over capacity.

Officials said 30 “SOS Fosters” are needed immediately to help free up space.

It currently has 120 dogs, but it has kennel capacity for 40 dogs. The shelter is currently pairing up dogs in its kennels in order to hold them all.

“SOS Fostering” is free and all adoption fees have been waived for dogs over 6 months old.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.