Over 25K customers without power across Oahu as storm system sweeps state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 25,000 customers are without power across Oahu Wednesday morning as a “vigorous” cold front sweeps the state.

Hawaiian Electric crews are busy responding to nearly 35 outages.

As of 4:15 a.m., here are the current outages according to HECO’s map:

About 11,500 customers have lost power in the town areas stretching from Hawaii Kai to the airport.

Over 7,300 customers impacted from Waimanalo to Hauula.

Nearly 3,00 customers without power on the North Shore

About 1,000 customers without power from Aiea through Waipahu, including Waikele and Waipio.

At this time, there are only a handful of outages on the island of Kauai. Maui County has not reported any outages at this time.

The state Department of Transportation also reported a downed tree blocking both lanes on Likelike Highway Honolulu-bound. At last check, crews were working on clearing it.

Advisory: #hitraffic #hiwx Oahu: Likelike Highway, Honolulu bound, before the H-3 overpass both lanes blocked due to large tree down, crews working on clearing it, advised to take alternate routes, H-3 or Pali Highway. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 19, 2023

Wednesday is marked as a First Alert Weather Day for parts of the state.

Possible impacts from the storm include, torrential rains that could trigger flooding, strong winds and gusts to 50 mph, and thundershowers that could also bring the potential of small hail.

Officials are urging the public to be prepared during the severe weather.

If you see anything happening near you — heavy rain, strong winds, downed trees or powerlines — share your photos or videos with us.

This story will be updated.

