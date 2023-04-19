Meet the Hawaii YouTuber who’s making an impact ― one yard at a time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Aloha everybody! So this is what it’s all about!” Joe Glory said, posing in front of a freshly manicured yard he just completed as part of his personal paying-it-forward campaign.

While he showed off the space, he spoke into the camera he uses to document his free yard makeovers that turn into short video segments on his YouTube channel called Joe Glory TV.

“I was inspired by seeing someone else doing the same thing, another creator. I was like, ‘Hey, I can do something like that,’” he said.

The 47-year-old family man and Big Island firefighter offers his services for free to total strangers who look like they need a helping hand. He spots the yards on his drives to and from work and shows up unannounced.

“I went out and did my first knock on a gentleman’s door just to give him a free yard makeover. It was a hefty project but the feeling that I got after it was done was incredible,” he said.

It was especially rewarding because the man he helped was recovering from a stroke.

The reaction to that video showed he was onto something. He knows people like feel-good stories, but he hopes his viewers are motivated to do something on their own to bless others.

“Hopefully, this all inspires them to do the same,” he said.

Glory grew up in North Kohala where his desire to help people came from watching his grandfather display the Aloha spirit.

“Just being around him and how he helped people. My dad was the same way,” he said “My profession nurtured me into taking a leap of faith.”

Joe always has his camera handy. He’s looking for yards that need TLC and for people doing good deeds.

He recently produced a segment about a group on Hawaii island that has been doing community service projects for 25 years. He caught them clearing trash and litter from alongside a main highway.

“Adopt a Highway deserves to be highlighted as well as the folks from the Hongwanji mission that were doing the project that day,” he said.

Glory’s latest video focuses on an organization that helps the island’s homeless. He says he never envisioned his channel taking off, but it has.

“I think it’s a good way to channel my artistic creativity. At the same time, I’m able to bless people along the way,” he said.

Glory is easy to spot when he’s doing his free yard word. He wears a bright orange tee-shirt with the phrase he borrowed from former Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi. It reads “Aloha is Free.”

“Don’t forget that aloha is something special that we all have,” he said. “We just have to remind ourselves that it’s there.”

So if you see him cleaning up a yard, shoot him a shaka. And if you have a minute, check out his YouTube channel. You’ll see he’s ordinary Joe.

