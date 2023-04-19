Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

McDonald’s debuts Big Mac sauce now exclusively for dipping

McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.
McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.(McDonald's via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - McDonald’s says Big Mac fans will be able to enjoy now even more of its secret sauce.

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce in dipping cups that will feature retro packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich.

McDonald’s describes the sauce as creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable.

The dip cups will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte and will be available through the fast-food restaurant’s app.

Representatives with McDonald’s say the Big Mac has been a staple on their menu since it debuted nationally in 1968. An owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.

The sandwich even created a social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017.

According to McDonald’s, the dipping sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Borge
Suspects wanted in double murder in Maili turn themselves in to police
Flash flood warning expired for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Oahu police are investigating a “possible bomb threat” in Makakilo, forcing some residents to...
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant at West Oahu home
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state remain under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front continues eastward
According to flight track data company FlightAware, over 20 Southwest flights to and from...
Multiple HNL-bound Southwest flights delayed following grounding

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A strong cold front battered Oahu on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power to...
Strong cold front batters Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama teens charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state remain under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front continues eastward
A Newton family is looking to change a city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot...
9-year-old boy at risk of losing his emotional support pig due to city ordinance