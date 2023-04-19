LPGA rookie Grace Kim wins 2023 LOTTE Championship in playoff hole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a down to the wire showdown at Hoakalei Country club for the 2023 LOTTE Championship.

In the end it would be LPGA Rookie Grace Kim to win the LOTTE in a three-way playoff against Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung.

This is Kim’s first win on tour and the first rookie to win in the 2023 season.

Kim had to fight back after bogeying on the 14th hole to make her move into the winners circle.

Just kind of just keeping it one shot at a time just so that my mind’s just not rushing through.” Kim told reporters following the win. “I think I’ve done well, mentally throughout this week and I think that’s just kind of paid off for me.”

The Australian Native goes home with the 300,000 dollar first place prize purse.

“I’m still speechless that it’s kind of done alreadyand I got the job done.” Kim said. “So, yeah, mind is kind of busy.”

