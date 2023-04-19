Police release identity of one of two suspects accused of opening fire on group, killing 2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police released the identity Tuesday of one of the two suspects believed to have opened fire on a group of people at a chicken fight over the weekend, leaving two people dead and three injured.

Despite the nature of the crime, the second suspect’s identity was not released because he’s a minor.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the first suspect is Jacob Borge, 23, of Waianae. Police said the second suspect is a 16-year-old boy. Both should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Thoemmes said, in a media briefing.

The shooting happened around midnight Friday on Kaukamana Road in Maili.

“There was an argument at the end of the chicken fight,” Thoemmes said. “That argument escalated to where gunshots were fired.”

Honolulu police said they witnessed two of the victims — a man and a woman — being taken to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center in personal vehicles.

Officials say both victims were in critical condition before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

Loved ones have identified them as Gary and Cathy Rabellizsa.

When officers arrived at the hospital, three additional people were also being treated for gunshot wounds. Authorities said those three people were subsequently treated and released.

This story will be updated.

