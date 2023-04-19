Jury convicts Kauai man in execution-style killing of robbery witness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man who represented himself in court was convicted Tuesday in an execution-style murder on Kauai in 2010.

A jury found Vincente K. Hilario guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Aureo Moore.

Hilario has been behind bars since his arrest in December 2010, and previously convicted in March 2013 for the same incident. The first case was remanded for a new trial by the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals, however.

The ICA found that Hilario was denied the right to meaningfully participate in his defense when he was not allowed to approach the bench during jury selection.

On Dec. 17, 2010, Hilario lured Moore to the lookout above Anahola Beach Park and shot him six times.

Moore had accused Hilario and his friend, Kyle Akau, of robbing him of pills.

Hilario wanted to prevent Moore from testifying against Akau in the robbery trial.

Hilario will be sentenced on May 4. He faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

