Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Jury convicts Kauai man in execution-style killing of robbery witness

On the third day of deliberations, a jury on Tuesday found Vincente K. Hilario, 36, guilty of first-degree murder for the execution-style killing of witness
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man who represented himself in court was convicted Tuesday in an execution-style murder on Kauai in 2010.

A jury found Vincente K. Hilario guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Aureo Moore.

Hilario has been behind bars since his arrest in December 2010, and previously convicted in March 2013 for the same incident. The first case was remanded for a new trial by the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals, however.

The ICA found that Hilario was denied the right to meaningfully participate in his defense when he was not allowed to approach the bench during jury selection.

On Dec. 17, 2010, Hilario lured Moore to the lookout above Anahola Beach Park and shot him six times.

Moore had accused Hilario and his friend, Kyle Akau, of robbing him of pills.

Hilario wanted to prevent Moore from testifying against Akau in the robbery trial.

Hilario will be sentenced on May 4. He faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the state under flood watch as ‘vigorous’ cold front approaches
A movie trailer on the set of Disney's Lilo and Stitch on the North Shore is burned after an...
Arson investigation underway after fire on set of major film production on Oahu’s North Shore
Hoakalei Country Club Golf Course
2 men injured after golf cart reverses off cliff at Ewa Beach golf course
West Side Shooting victims identified
‘This is someone’s father, somebody’s kid’: Loved ones remember 2 killed in West Oahu shooting
Maui police are searching for a teen who may have been taken by his grandmother.
Maui police: Missing 14-year-old boy may have been taken by grandmother

Latest News

The 47-year-old family man and Big Island firefighter offers his services for free to total...
Meet the Hawaii YouTuber who’s making an impact ― one yard at a time
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front nears
Much of the state under flood watch as ‘vigorous’ cold front approaches
Experts: Subsidizing preschool teacher pay is outside the box, but it’s worked elsewhere