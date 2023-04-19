High-ranking military officer charged in child enticement case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a high-ranking military officer in Hawaii with attempting to entice a minor to have sex.

Air Force Lt. Col Ross Andrew Brown, 41, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

He was arrested Sunday on allegations that he used social media to seek sex from a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover law enforcement officer.

Brown remains in federal custody. His detention hearing is set for Friday.

