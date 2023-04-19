Tributes
Hawaiian Air tech upgrade impacts bookings, check-in

A tech upgrade is causing a long list of headaches for Hawaiian Air passengers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tech upgrade is causing a long list of headaches for Hawaiian Air passengers.

The carrier said passengers currently aren’t able to book new tickets at HawaiianAirlines.com.

If you need to buy a ticket, you’ll have to do it through the app, where booking is “intermittently available.”

Hawaiian Airlines said the problems are linked to upgrades underway to its core reservations system.

Here’s a full statement from a Hawaiian Air spokesperson:

“Yesterday afternoon, we began a scheduled, overnight system outage as we upgraded our reservations system.

The update was successful, but we have been addressing some issues with check-in and ticket bookings today as we began to bring our systems back online.

Guests unable to check-in via our website or mobile app can use our airport kiosks or ask an agent for assistance. We’ve also increased our staffing at Hawaii airports to support guests traveling today, and wait times to check-in at our lobbies have been gradually improving.

Booking of new tickets has been intermittently available via our app. For those unable to book, we recommend visiting a preferred online travel agency. We are working to make new bookings available for purchase on our website soon.

In preparation for our system upgrade, we also added staff at our call center; however, we ask for our guests’ patience as we experience high call volumes.”

For the latest, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

