First Alert Forecast: Potent storm moving through the state, flood alerts are posted

First Alert Forecast: Potent storm moving through the state, flood alerts are posted
First Alert Forecast: Potent storm moving through the state, flood alerts are posted(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, flood alerts are posted. A cold front and convective shower band are moving through the islands from the northwest bringing widespread rainfall to the state. Threats for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms are expected mainly along and ahead of the frontal band affecting Kauai through the overnight hours, Oahu through Wednesday morning, reaching the islands in Maui County and the Big Island from Wednesday to Thursday. More stable conditions with westerly winds will fill in rapidly behind the front for the western half of the state by Thursday. East to southeasterly winds will develop across the region on Friday with isolated scattered showers forecast into early next week as a weak cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

Surf along north and west facing shores will pick up late Wednesday from small to moderate west-northwest swell. A reinforcement arrives Friday night and peaks Saturday below advisory levels. South shores will be rough and choppy due to the onshore winds. Cleaner conditions will arrive along with a small south swell late Friday.

