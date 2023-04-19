Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Potent storm moving through the state, flood alerts are posted

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day, flood alerts are posted.

A cold front and convective shower band are moving through the islands from the northwest bringing widespread rainfall to the state.

Threats for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms are expected mainly along and ahead of the frontal band affecting Kauai through the overnight hours, Oahu through Wednesday morning, reaching the islands in Maui County and the Big Island from Wednesday to Thursday.

More stable conditions with westerly winds will fill in rapidly behind the front for the western half of the state by Thursday.

East to southeasterly winds will develop across the region on Friday with isolated scattered showers forecast into early next week as a weak cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west facing shores will pick up late Wednesday from small to moderate west-northwest swell.

A reinforcement arrives Friday night and peaks Saturday below advisory levels. South shores will be rough and choppy due to the onshore winds. Cleaner conditions will arrive along with a small south swell late Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state
Jack Borge
Suspects wanted in double murder in Maili turn themselves in to police
According to flight track data company FlightAware, over 20 Southwest flights to and from...
Multiple HNL-bound Southwest flights delayed following grounding
File Image
Crash investigation shuts down multiple eastbound lanes of Vineyard Blvd.
Jury finds defendant guilty of first-degree murder for execution-style killing and faces life...
Jury convicts Kauai man in execution-style killing of robbery witness

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
Over 22K customers without power across Oahu as storm system sweeps state
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front moves in
First Alert Forecast: Potent storm moving through the state, flood alerts are posted
First Alert Forecast: Potent storm moving through the state, flood alerts are posted
Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as ‘vigorous’ cold front moves over state