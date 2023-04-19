State Transportation crews prepare for threat of flooding rains, strong winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation has alerted its crews statewide at airports, roads and harbors to prepare for potential severe weather as a cold front approaches the state.

“Prepare, prepare, prepare and then hope that Mother Nature doesn’t deal us a big heavy blow. But we’re ready for anything they send our way,” said DOT spokesperson Jai Cunningham.

Earlier this month, cars were seen driving through floodwaters on the H-1 Freeway after a downpour.

The DOT says contractors had left equipment used to cover the drainage system to stop construction debris from getting into the storm drains.

According to the DOT, those drainage blockers on the H-1 in town have been removed in anticipation for the weather and has a new policy to have them removed after crews are finished working for the day.

It also says it’s alerting its other divisions to take proactive measures as a precaution.

“Securing equipment. Making sure things are tied down. Especailly if we are expecting gale force winds,” Cunningham said. “Contractors know a lot of that lose equipment needs to be stored tied down. And that’s really at all our major facilities. So airports, harbors and our highways.”

The DOT says the H-1 is designed to handle major flooding so long as those drainage blockers are removed.

