Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State Transportation crews prepare for threat of flooding rains, strong winds

State Transportation crews prepare for threat of flooding rains, strong winds
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation has alerted its crews statewide at airports, roads and harbors to prepare for potential severe weather as a cold front approaches the state.

“Prepare, prepare, prepare and then hope that Mother Nature doesn’t deal us a big heavy blow. But we’re ready for anything they send our way,” said DOT spokesperson Jai Cunningham.

Earlier this month, cars were seen driving through floodwaters on the H-1 Freeway after a downpour.

Flood watch issued as 'vigorous' cold front approaches state

The DOT says contractors had left equipment used to cover the drainage system to stop construction debris from getting into the storm drains.

According to the DOT, those drainage blockers on the H-1 in town have been removed in anticipation for the weather and has a new policy to have them removed after crews are finished working for the day.

Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front nears

It also says it’s alerting its other divisions to take proactive measures as a precaution.

“Securing equipment. Making sure things are tied down. Especailly if we are expecting gale force winds,” Cunningham said. “Contractors know a lot of that lose equipment needs to be stored tied down. And that’s really at all our major facilities. So airports, harbors and our highways.”

The DOT says the H-1 is designed to handle major flooding so long as those drainage blockers are removed.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the state under flood watch as ‘vigorous’ cold front approaches
A movie trailer on the set of Disney's Lilo and Stitch on the North Shore is burned after an...
Arson investigation underway after fire on set of major film production on Oahu’s North Shore
Hoakalei Country Club Golf Course
2 men injured after golf cart reverses off cliff at Ewa Beach golf course
West Side Shooting victims identified
‘This is someone’s father, somebody’s kid’: Loved ones remember 2 killed in West Oahu shooting
Maui police are searching for a teen who may have been taken by his grandmother.
Maui police: Missing 14-year-old boy may have been taken by grandmother

Latest News

The 47-year-old family man and Big Island firefighter offers his services for free to total...
Meet the Hawaii YouTuber who’s making an impact ― one yard at a time
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Parts of state under First Alert Weather Day as strong cold front nears
Much of the state under flood watch as ‘vigorous’ cold front approaches
Experts: Subsidizing preschool teacher pay is outside the box, but it’s worked elsewhere
Jury finds defendant guilty of first-degree murder for execution-style killing and faces life...
Jury convicts Kauai man in execution-style killing of robbery witness