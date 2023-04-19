Tributes
DOE: 7 public schools on Oahu closed due to power outages

Seven public schools on Oahu remain closed Wednesday due to power outages, the state Department...
Seven public schools on Oahu remain closed Wednesday due to power outages, the state Department of Education said.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven public schools on Oahu remain closed Wednesday due to power outages, the state Department of Education said.

Officials said nearly 30 Oahu public schools are experiencing power outages.

As of 6:30 a.m., the following schools in Honolulu are closed to students:

  • Farrington High School
  • Kalihi Kai Elementary
  • Kalihi Uka Elementary
  • Kalihi Elementary
  • Ma’ema’e Elementary
  • Nu’uanu Elementary
  • Pu’uhale Elementary

The affected schools are alerting their school communities.

All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.

For more information, click here.

