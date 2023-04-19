DOE: 7 public schools on Oahu closed due to power outages
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven public schools on Oahu remain closed Wednesday due to power outages, the state Department of Education said.
Officials said nearly 30 Oahu public schools are experiencing power outages.
As of 6:30 a.m., the following schools in Honolulu are closed to students:
- Farrington High School
- Kalihi Kai Elementary
- Kalihi Uka Elementary
- Kalihi Elementary
- Ma’ema’e Elementary
- Nu’uanu Elementary
- Pu’uhale Elementary
The affected schools are alerting their school communities.
All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.
