DOE: 7 public schools on Oahu closed due to power outages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven public schools on Oahu remain closed Wednesday due to power outages, the state Department of Education said.

Officials said nearly 30 Oahu public schools are experiencing power outages.

As of 6:30 a.m., the following schools in Honolulu are closed to students:

Farrington High School

Kalihi Kai Elementary

Kalihi Uka Elementary

Kalihi Elementary

Ma’ema’e Elementary

Nu’uanu Elementary

Pu’uhale Elementary

The affected schools are alerting their school communities.

All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.

