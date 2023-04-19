Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii this week with two loaded fight cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Its fight week in the 808 as Bellator 294 and 295 are set to rock the Blaisdell Arena this weekend.

First, the promotion kicked things off in Waikiki with their open workouts.

Saturday’s card is littered with Hawaii fighters — a total of six Hawaii born martial artists are set to step into the cage at the Blaisdell.

A chance for all of them to represent their home state At* home.

“This is my home.” Maui native Sumiko Inaba told reporters. “I’m comfortable here, you know, and I need to take that as positive energy, take all the mana that I get from my crowd and just use it in the ring.”

“I love representing Hawaii, especially in Hawaii, like Hawaii, I love you Hawaii.” Waianae native Yancy Medeiros said. “I am a product of my environment and all these people around me, made me get the chances I have today.”

For the local fighters, this is more than just another bout, this is a chance for them to showcase Hawaii on a worldwide stage.

Former Bellator Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane showed off the next generation of Hawaii today at open workouts after inviting a ten-year-old fighter on stage to train with her.

“Being able to show everyone else just the future of Hawaii and our people and the fighters is very, very, very special to me.” Ilima-Lei Macfarlane said. “To be able to bring a big promotion, have more eyes on our Hawaii talent pool, yeah, that’s what we need.”

Hawaii News Now’s coverage of Bellator 294 and 295 will continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.