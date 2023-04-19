Be Resilient: How parents can help their teens when it comes to mental health

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Mental health and wellbeing are important as teens grow to become well-rounded adults. Studies show that anxiety and depression has increased in recent years among adolescents in Hawaii. Dr. Bart Pillen, a clinical psychologist and Division Chief of Behavioral Health for Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Group, shares how parents can identify and address mental health-related issues in their teens.

