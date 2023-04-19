Tributes
Be Resilient: How parents can help their teens when it comes to mental health

Sponsored by Hawai’i Pacific Health
Dr. Bart Pillen from Hawai‘i Pacific Health, talks about how parents can identify and address mental health-related issues in their teens!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Mental health and wellbeing are important as teens grow to become well-rounded adults. Studies show that anxiety and depression has increased in recent years among adolescents in Hawaii. Dr. Bart Pillen, a clinical psychologist and Division Chief of Behavioral Health for Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Group, shares how parents can identify and address mental health-related issues in their teens.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org or on Facebook @HawaiiPacificHealth and Instagram @hawaiipachealth.

Congress aims to regulate social media for youth amid America’s mental health crisis
This Hawaii veteran’s strength is breaking barriers in powerlifting — and mental health
New cars are blocking out more sound, even ambulance sirens. Enter the Howler
