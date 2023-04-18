Tributes
State agency requests community input for Hawaii’s hazard mitigation plan

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is continuing a series of community meetings across the state to help refresh its hazard mitigation plan.

HIEMA’s plans are updated every 5 years in an effort to minimize or prevent long-term risks from threats including flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and tsunamis.

Officials said Mauna Loa’s eruption forced the agency to reschedule meetings that were originally set for last December.

Those who want to see the current Multi-hazard mitigation plan can do so on HI-EMA’s website. Public comments can also be submitted online.

So far, the state agency has held meetings in Honolulu and Hilo this month.

The dates for the upcoming community meetings are below:

Hawaii County
  • Kailua Kona — April 18: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Hawaii Civic Center Community Meeting Hale, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Kailua-Kona
Maui County
  • Molokai — April 19: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai
  • Maui — April 20: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu St, Kahului
Kauai County
  • April 24: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Moikeha Conference Room, 4444 Rice Street, Lihue

